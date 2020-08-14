KANSAS CITY — Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City was a victim of a ransomware attack.
The college reported in a release the attack resulted in “certain data” being encrypted.
“Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City takes seriously the privacy and security of its students and employees, and therefore wanted to timely release information regarding a data privacy incident involving name, Social Security number, drivers' license number, medical information and bank account information,” the release said.
An investigation determined the attacker or attacker may have gained access to employee and current, former or perspective student information between March 10 and June 4.
“Although the investigation did not find any specific access to any individual's information and MCCKC has no indication that data has been extracted from MCCKC's systems or misused, we have chosen to notify all potentially impacted parties of this incident out of an abundance of caution and in full transparency,” the college release states.
Gavin Smith, spokesman for PC Matic, a company that specializes in antivirus protection, said ransomware attacks are some common they take place roughly every 6 seconds, adding they began in the mid-1990s attacking home computers but have now become a major threat to businesses, with attackers demanding upwards of millions of dollars for data they hijack.
“"The recent ransomware attack at Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City proves that even amidst a global health pandemic, hackers show no mercy. The time is now for Missourians to demand their local and state official put in place proactive measures that will stop these sorts of attacks from happening. Cybercriminals will continue to profit on the backs of students, educators and taxpayers until national and state leaders make cybersecurity a priority,” said PC Matic CEO Rob Cheng in a released statement.
For those with concerns on the college attack, call MCCKC's toll-free line between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays at (855) 907-2122 or visit the MCCKC website by clicking HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.