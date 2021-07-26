As an enticement for students and everyone else to get their COVID-19 vaccination, Metropolitan Community College announced it will give up to 1,000 fully vaccinated people — current students as well as prospective students — a free MCC class for the Fall 2021 semester, according to a press release.
The community college's campus in the Northland is Maple Woods, located at 2601 NE Barry Road.
“It’s all-hands-on-deck time,” MCC Chancellor Kimberly Beatty said. “As a community, we need to get out the message that vaccinations are safe and effective. They save lives and will help turn this pandemic around. As far as incentives go, this is a $348 value — not to mention everything you’ll learn in an MCC course.”
To sign up, go to mcckc.edu/vaccine. The deadline to register for the free class — which can be taken at a campus or online — is Tuesday, Aug. 10.
The offer is nontransferable. The $348 value represents in-district tuition for a three-credit-hour class.
Fall classes at MCC start Aug. 24.
