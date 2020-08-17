Missouri College Access Network launched a new website designed specifically to help students and others find resources all in one place. The website was launched on Tuesday, Aug. 11 in Springfield.
This website is part of the development of Missouri College Access Network (MOCAN), a member of the National College Attainment Network, according to a press release.
The mission of MOCAN is to increase career and college awareness, preparation, access, and completion in Missouri, particularly for the underrepresented and underserved.
MOCAN joins other state college access networks, including ones in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Florida, Michigan, South Dakota, and Tennessee.
“It’s important for Missouri to offer this service to its communities,” said Francine Pratt, the MOCAN executive director. “Our intent is to provide education and college-centered direction resources and services across the state with an intentional focus for students of color and low-income populations. We also provide career direction—recognizing that career and certificate training are great solutions in today’s economy.”
“We are excited about providing an online resource that offers a one-stop-shop style of information about higher education as well as career training opportunities,” Pratt said. “We have a great board of directors who have been instrumental in making sure MOCAN could be brought to life in a timely manner."
The site offers information about Missouri’s educational and funding initiatives, links to institutions of higher education across the state, and assistance for counselors and organizations as well as directly for the students. It also has a special section on the implications of COVID-19 and higher education. “Our goal is for MOCAN to provide the most up-to-date research and data on the landscape of access and completion in higher education, specifically within Missouri,” emphasizes Pratt.
To see the site, visit mocollegeaccess.org.
