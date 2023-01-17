MLK Day Celebration honors community leaders

Service award honorees including Martha Marshall, Chuck Haddix and William C. Ponder hold hands as the congregation sings "We Shall Overcome" during the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at William Jewell College Monday, Jan. 16.
LIBERTY — The 39th Annual Northland Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at William Jewell College Monday, Jan. 16 included a theme of "Together We Can Be The Dream."
While the overall theme included the dream of King, it also included what steps the gathering in attendance could do to see a world of peace. Framing the discussion, Dr. Rodney Smith, William Jewell's vice president for access and engagement, asked "What would Dr. King do?"
The event also included musical selections from area performers.
During the celebration, six people with ties to the community were given Martin Luther King Jr. service awards. Dr. Cecilia Robinson, a Jewell professor emerita and member of the King Committee, said the awards honor those who offer community service in a variety of ways including excellence in life's work.
Robinson presented Chuck Haddix, KCUR 89.3 producer and host of "The Fish Fry" radio program, with one of the service awards.
"His show on Friday and Saturday evenings features blues, soul, rhythm and blues, jive and zydeco," she said. "He has done more for marginalized music than pretty much anybody in the area."
Since 1985, Haddix has helped preserve African-American musical heritage, especially jazz and blues through his research and publications. He is the curator of the Marr Sound Archives, a collection of 450,000 historic sound recordings housed at Nichols Library at University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Robinson also presented Dr. Anthony Maglione, professor of music at William Jewell, with a service award.
"In the 12 years that the concert choir has performed for the celebration, you have had the choir offer up spiritual songs," she said. "You continue to give prominent places to marginalized voices."
Maglione said the concert choir and the Cardinal Choir have a responsibility to perform these pieces of art, including a coming concert March 26 at St. James Catholic Church in Liberty.
Martha Marshall, who works at the Liberty Hy-Vee, aids customers in the self-checkout area. David Fulk, a King Committee member, praised Marshall for the "Martha Treatment," which includes her kindness and calmness in helping customers navigate the self-checkout.
"She responds to everyone with kindness, patience, grace and a sense of humor," Fulk said. "She demonstrates how to treat people."
Master Sgt. William C. Ponder Jr., who grew up in Liberty, also received a service award. AJ Byrd, chair of the MLK Celebration Committee, presented Ponder with his plaque, thanking him for his 20 years of military service in the Marines. His time in the service included training thousands in San Diego and Vietnam.
Vireo Landscape Architecture Principal Stephen Rhoades received his service award for volunteering and aiding in the design of the Liberty African-American Legacy Memorial in Fairview Cemetery.
Brynesha Griffin-Bey, a junior at the college pursuing a bachelor's in music education, received the sixth award for her involvement at the college. She is a Cardinal Blazer for admission, Black Student Alliance member, Cardinal Sound Band member, Honor Council member and Honors Institute fellow.
Kansas City civil rights leader Alvin Brooks received the Invictus Award at the Northland MLK Celebration. pic.twitter.com/ubs3qeNk77
Former Kansas City civic leader Alvin Brooks received the Invictus Award. Brooks created the Ad Hoc Group Against Crime in the late 1970s. He has served as a police officer, Kansas City city council member, assistant city manager and mayor pro tem. He also recently gained a building named in his honor on Rockhurst University's campus called the Alvin Brooks Center for Faith-Justice.
Qiana Thomason, president and CEO of the Health Forward Foundation as well as a Jewell trustee, served as the keynote speaker.
"Right now, we are in need of intellect, tenacity, equity, justice and anti-racism and we need all these things now," she said. "There are no superheroes, but the world needs you. It needs us. We have work to do and we need to act now. We can change the narrative and the temperature in the room. We can lift others with love."
