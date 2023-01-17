MLK Day Celebration honors community leaders

Service award honorees including Martha Marshall, Chuck Haddix and William C. Ponder hold hands as the congregation sings "We Shall Overcome" during the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at William Jewell College Monday, Jan. 16.

LIBERTY — The 39th Annual Northland Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at William Jewell College Monday, Jan. 16 included a theme of "Together We Can Be The Dream."

While the overall theme included the dream of King, it also included what steps the gathering in attendance could do to see a world of peace. Framing the discussion, Dr. Rodney Smith, William Jewell's vice president for access and engagement, asked "What would Dr. King do?"

Zenobia Smith, the Songbird of Kansas City, offers a gospel selection for the Martin Luther King Celebration.

William Jewell sophomore Marquis Williams is the featured soloist for the William Jewell concert choir's performance of the spiritual "I Want Jesus to Walk with Me."

Qiana Thomason, president and CEO of Health Forward Foundation and a Jewell trustee, offers the keynote address about racism and how to unite to work for change.

