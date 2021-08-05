LIBERTY — Army National Guard Col. Jason Maeder, who has worked in Liberty for the last 22 years, completed a two-year distance education program, receiving a master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College on July 23.
Maeder serves as the brigade command with the Missouri Medical Readiness Detachment in Jefferson City.
