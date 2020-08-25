Newly instituted UMKC scholarship offers full ride for women

KANSAS CITY — The Association for Women Lawyers Foundation is offering a scholarship at the University of Missouri — Kansas City School of Law. This scholarship is a partnership of AWLF and UMKC where the law school matches AWLF’s $10,000 annual contribution for three years, resulting in a full tuition scholarship to the law school, a press release states.
The AWLF scholarship was created to help recruit female students to the School of Law who have outstanding academic qualifications and demonstrated leadership skills. The scholarship is awarded to a first-year law student entering the law school to pursue a juris doctorate.
“This scholarship is an outstanding result of AWLF’s relationships in the legal community and commitment to supporting and developing the leadership of women lawyers in our legal community," AWLF President Vickie Mauck said. "We thank UMKC School of Law for matching AWLF’s commitment and look forward to stewarding the legal education and careers of the future women lawyers we support.”
Dean Barbara Glesner Fines and Rubey M. Hulen, professor of law, also commented.
“For 125 years, the UMKC School of Law has been committed to graduating extraordinary women lawyers and leaders," they said in a press release. "The AWLKC Foundation’s scholarship for women students at UMKC School of Law is a tremendous step in the direction of continuing and growing that commitment. As the nation faces fundamental challenges of equity, safety and freedom, scholarships such as this will help UMKC Law meet the ongoing need for strong women leaders in the law.”
