Recognizing that Thanksgiving travel could increase the risk of COVID-19 spread on Park University campuses across the country (including Park’s four campuses in the Kansas City area — Parkville, downtown Kansas City, Independence and Lenexa), the university will move to fully remote (online) learning for the final two weeks of the fall semester, which includes the 16-week class schedule as well as the Fall II term or the 8-week class term. These weeks start Monday, Nov. 30 and Monday, Dec. 7.
Face-to-face classes that meet on Park University campuses across the country will take place via Zoom those two weeks, according to a school press release.
Dr. Jayme Uden, associate vice president and dean of students, sent a letter to students outlining the plan which also includes details about residence halls, campus amenities such as the café, athletic facilities and library, as well as specific labs that may be open for limited use.
In addition, the university will hold an all-university commencement ceremony on Dec. 12, starting at noon. Fall 2020 graduates and spring 2020 graduates from across the country will participate.
Anthony Melchiorri, a 1990 Park graduate and U.S. military veteran, and the host, co-creator and co-executive producer of Travel Channel’s “Hotel Impossible” series of shows, will be the keynote speaker.
