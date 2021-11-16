LIBERTY — Dr. Maggie Sherer, William Jewell College professor of physics and chair, will deliver the Carl F. Willard Lecture at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, in Yates-Gill College Union, Room 221. A reception will follow, according to a release from the college.
In her lecture, “Planet Hunt: The Good, the Weird, and the Non-existent,” she will explore a history of planetary discovery, including how we know planets exist and what it means when a “discovered” planet is not really there. She will also examine newly discovered planets with very unusual properties and what this means for the development of solar systems, and ultimately life, in the universe.
The Willard Distinguished Teacher Award is granted to one outstanding Jewell educator each year. Faculty members are nominated for the award by a committee of peers, and the president and provost then select the winner, who is invited to give a lecture as part of the award.
