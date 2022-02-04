LIBERTY — Looking at this evening's forecast and the predicted clear night sky, the Pillsbury Observatory at William Jewell College, 500 W College St., will have an open house from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4.
Dr. Maggie Sherer, professor of physics and chair of the Department of Physics, is planning to have an open house at the Pillsbury Observatory on the first Friday night each month through May.
The Jewell community and the public are invited to come up to the observatory during that time to observe the Orion Nebula through the 14-inch telescope.
Masks are required. To reach the observatory, take the White Science Center elevator to the 4th floor, then climb the 50 steps to the observatory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.