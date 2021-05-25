Andrew Buckley, a 2016 graduate of Kearney High School and two-time Missouri state wrestling champion, graduates from the United States Naval Academy on Friday, May 28. He majored in quantitative economics.
Buckley also wrestled for the U.S. Naval Academy and will serve as a U.S. Navy Ensign in the Surface Warfare community. His initial service station is expected to be at Norfolk Naval Base.
