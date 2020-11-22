University of Central Missouri matriculated Ryan Felipe Mercer and Wade Brewer, both of Holt, with Bachelor of Science degrees. Additionally, Kearney students Nicole Hanssen graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree and Shelby Liberty graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree.
The University of Kansas matriculated Hailey Edsall, Madison Hiley, Rylee Lehr, Sydney Lentz, Jordan Murphy, Allyson Pagel and Blake Smith, all of Kearney.
Rockhurst University announces spring graduates Torey Kertz, Doctor of Physical Therapy; magna cum laude Olivia Prather, Bachelor of Science; and magna cum laude Gannen Rinck, Bachelor of Science, all of Kearney.
Missouri Western University announces spring graduates Rachel Anne King, Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Kayla Breann Ruelle, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, both of Kearney.
