Missouri Western University announces spring graduates Aaron Allen Bass with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education degree, Taylor John Claeys with a Master of Business Administration degree, Amber Marie Jacobs with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education degree, and Valerie Renee Nierman with a Bachelor of Science in Biology degree focusing on Zoology.
The University of Kansas announced Liberty graduates Abdallah Badaiwi, Kameron Bielawski, Tauscany Griffin, Hannah Havelka, Isaac Leff, Logan McCune, Mallory Mcgee, Tyler Miller, Madison Nay, Evan Nelson, Asher Ornelas, Autumn Shibley, Benjamin Tervort and Lauren Trimble following the 2020 spring semester.
