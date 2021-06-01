Dana Bartch and Brock Boysan, both of Liberty, graduated Magna Cum Laude from Truman State University, Kirksville, Missouri, during the 2021 spring commencement ceremonies in early May. Magna cum laude is for graduates with a grade point average between 3.75-3.89.
Raechel Sherrick and Madison Elaine Walker, both of Liberty, graduated Cum Laude from Truman State University, Kirksville, Missouri, during the 2021 spring commencement ceremonies in early May. Cum laude recognizes those who earned a grade point average between 3.50-3.74.
Morgan Richards, Liberty, graduated Summa Cum Laude from Truman State University, Kirksville, Missouri, during the 2021 spring commencement ceremonies in early May. This distinction is for a 3.9 grade point average or higher.
Elizabeth Anne Lovesee, Liberty, received a Master of Arts degree from Truman State University, Kirksville, Missouri, during the 2021 spring commencement ceremonies in early May.
