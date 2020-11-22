The University of Central Missouri matriculated Smithville students Cassidy Rae French with a Bachelor of Science degree, Matthew Jacob Briggs with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree and Sonya Heits with a Bachelor of Science degree.
The University of Kansas matriculated Logan Littleton, Rob Schwind, Jadyn Yoder, and Sharon Zuercher all of Smithville following the 2020 spring semester.
Missouri Western University announces spring graduates Alexis Taylor Cook with a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education, Jacquelyn Kate Herron with Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, Ashley Nicole Hilding with a Bachelor of Social Work degree, Ashley Ann James with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, Haley Shane’ Punzo with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, Kristin Renae Quangvan with a Bachelor of Social Work degree, and Jilian Jiumei Whitehead with a Bachelor of Arts in English and Creative Writing; all of Smithville.
