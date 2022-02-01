Paige Morgan Lakeburger and Summer Nicole Einerson were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Central Methodist University, Fayette, Missouri. To be named to the list, students must meet the requirements for placement, including a GPA of 3.5 or higher for the semester.
Olivia Littleton was named to the fall 2021 trustee’s honor roll list at Southwest Baptist University, Bolivar, Missouri. To be on the list, a student must carry at least 12 hours of college with a 3.85 to 4.0 GPA.
Leah Bultmann was named to the fall 2021 president’s list at Southwest Baptist University, Bolivar, Missouri. To be on the list, a student must carry at least 12 hours of college with a 3.70 to 3.84 GPA.
Laura Alexander, Joshua Grandstaff, Eastlyn Koons and Gabby Winterboer were named to the fall 2021 president’s list at Truman State University, Kirksville. To qualify for this list an undergraduate student must attain a semester 4.0 GPA and must complete at least 12 credit hours.
Kellen Simonic was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Washburn University, Topeka, Kansas. To qualify, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester GPA of 3.4 to 3.99.
Stephen Payne was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Cumberlands, Williamsburg, Kentucky. To be on the list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours, maintain at least a 3.5 GPA and be in good academic standing.
Gretchen Block, Jackson Brooks, Tyra Busch, Lilliana Cochrane, Brooke Cooper, Elise Denney, Makayla Ferguson, McKenna Hill, Katherine Kasten, Brianna Lewis, Katelin Meek and Alexander Sharkey were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Missouri State University, Springfield. For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 GPA out of 4.0.
Kaitlyn Chapman, Aspen Conkling and Logan Cutler were named to the fall 2021 semester president’s honor roll at Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph. Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a GPA of 4.0 qualify for the honor.
Ari Bazalaki, Lillian Cutler, Makayla Holkesvik, Megan Mercer, Everett Pautvein, Austin Purtle and Shannon Purtle were named to the fall 2021 semester dean’s honor roll at Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph. Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a GPA of 3.5 or better qualify for the honor.
