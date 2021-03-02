Missouri State University named the folllowing Smithville students to its dean’s list for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher in the fall semester: Mackinsey Birlingmair, Lilliana Cochrane, Jayce Elder, Makayla Ferguson, Emma Halstead, Tanner Hartman, McKenna Hill, Brianna Lewis, Carlisle Palmer, Anthony Ragusa, Trinity Riecker, Colton Roach and Alexander Sharkey.
University of Kansas honor roll students from Smithville for the fall 2020 semester are: Jaedra Hopkins, Logan Littleton, Rob Schwind and Mike Warren.
Josh Grandstaff and Leighya McNeely of Smithville were named to Truman State University’s fall 2020 vice president of academic affairs’ list for maintaining a GPA of 3.5.
Katelyn, Alexander, Eastlyn Koons, Ashleigh Sharkey and Gabby Winterboer, all from Smithville, were named to the Truman State University fall 2020 president’s list for maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
