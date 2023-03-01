Honor Roll
Jayden Bingham, Aspen Conkling, Jackson Mensik, Madison Myers, Lauren Nelson, Shannon Purtle and Gabby Rustici were named to the dean’s honor roll for the fall 2022 semester at Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph. Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a GPA of 3.5 or better qualified.

Jenna Jennings, Ella Lehman and Jazlyn Peace were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas. To qualify, students achieved at least a 3.75 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours.

“Honor Roll” includes names of local students who recently were named to an honor roll or received academic recognition at a college, university, trade school or other post-secondary institution. To submit information about student achievements, email Kellie Houx at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com.

