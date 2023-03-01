Jayden Bingham, Aspen Conkling, Jackson Mensik, Madison Myers, Lauren Nelson, Shannon Purtle and Gabby Rustici were named to the dean’s honor roll for the fall 2022 semester at Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph. Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a GPA of 3.5 or better qualified.
Jenna Jennings, Ella Lehman and Jazlyn Peace were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas. To qualify, students achieved at least a 3.75 GPA for the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours.
Brandon Clancy, Deyton Odneal, Henry Olson, Audrey Simpson, Moriah Simpson, Rylee Williams and Mahlee Wohlford earned semester honors for their academic performance in the fall 2022 semester at Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas. Students earning a GPA for the semester of 3.75 or above in at least 12 graded credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans.
Jena Martin was named to the dean’s list for the 2022 fall semester at Lewis University, Romeoville, Illinois.
Rhett Foster was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at South Dakota State University, Brookings, South Dakota.
Maxwell Perdue was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 term at Carthage College, Kenosha, Wisconsin. Dean’s list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 GPA while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
Aiden Adair, Thomas Bryant, Sarah Feldmann, Jordan Hill, Anthony Matzek, Isabella Nihart, Caleb Sanders, Noah Schuetz, Allison Verhulst and Evan Verhulst were named to the academic honor roll at the end of the 2022 fall semester at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville. To be included on list, a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a GPA of 3.50 or above on a 4.0 scale
Rylie Bandt, Brian Boyd, Riley Foster, Elijah Fox, Nathan Gray, Zane Papek, Karen Vincent and Mia Wells were named to the president’s honor roll at the end of the 2022 fall semester at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville. To be included on list, students must attain a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester.
“Honor Roll” includes names of local students who recently were named to an honor roll or received academic recognition at a college, university, trade school or other post-secondary institution. To submit information about student achievements, email Kellie Houx at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.