Makenna Bindel, Jayden Bingham, Olivia Graf, Josephine Martorana, Madison Myers and Krista Thompson were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher qualify for the honor.
Dylan Aspelund, Ari Bazalaki, Koryn Caldwell, Aspen Conkling, Lillian Cutler and Trenton Miles were named to the spring 2023 president’s honor roll at Missouri Western State University. Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a GPA of 4.0 qualify for the honor.
Kailey Casebolt, Jacob Baker, Cole Kasten, Katherine Kasten, Brooke Cooper, Carlisle Palmer, Anthony Rag-usa, Trinity Riecker, Alexander Sharkey, Elise Denney, Katelin Meek, Gretchen Block and Tyler Stone-Howerton were named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Missouri State University, Springfield. For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the spring semester and at least a 3.50 GPA.
Caroline Mae Walker was named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Central Methodist University in Fayette. Students on the list earned a GPA of 3.50 or higher for the semester.
Rhett Foster was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at South Dakota State University in Brookings. To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA.
Courtney Dull was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at the University of Missouri in Columbia.
“Honor Roll” includes names of local students who recently were named to an honor roll or received academic recognition at a college, university, trade school or other post-secondary institution. To submit information about student achievements, email Kellie Houx at kellie.houx@mycouriertribune.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.