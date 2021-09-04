Kicking off College Savings Month, Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced a partnership with the Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development to encourage saving for education. MDHEWD will join the treasurer in sharing opportunities to learn about paying for higher education and the benefits of a MOST 529 plan.
“Data demonstrates that having an education savings account makes it more likely a child will attend a higher education institution. Data also shows that education influences socioeconomic mobility,” Fitzpatrick said. “Regardless of what higher education looks like for you — college, trade school, an apprenticeship — being financially prepared is necessary to avoid burdensome debt down the road.”
“Financial literacy and planning ahead for education and training-related expenses can help minimize financial barriers to achieving career goals,” said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of Higher Education. “This month is a great opportunity to remind Missourians of the tools and resources available to help people navigate that process and help set people up for financial success.”
In partnership with Sallie Mae and the MOST 529 Education Plan, Fitzpatrick and MDHEWD will host a webinar providing information about saving for higher education and finding scholarship opportunities. "How to Find Free Money and Save for College" will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21.
The free virtual event will feature speakers from Sallie Mae, a nationwide consumer banking institution specializing in private student loans, and MOST, Missouri’s 529 Education Plan.
Those who wish to participate can register at ascensus.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_330RHUExRMSmLeZt5mGd_w.
Missourians can also visit Fitzpatrick’s Financial Literacy Portal for information about saving for higher education and paying for higher education, as well as games and activities focused on financial literacy for children and high schoolers.
Information for adults and recent college graduates about understanding credit, budgeting and retirement is also available on the portal. The Financial Literacy Portal can be accessed at treasurer.mo.gov/financial-literacy.
