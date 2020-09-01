William Jewell back in session

LIBERTY — William Jewell College students, faculty and staff returned to the campus on the hill and began class Wednesday, Aug. 26, in Liberty.
On the school’s website, jewell.edu, the college lays out its extensive reentry plan called Operation Safe Campus.
“In collaboration with a joint task force of biosafety and medical experts, William Jewell developed Operation Safe Campus, an extensive plan focused on your safety and giving you the in-person experience we value as a residential learning community,” states a school release.
At the core of Jewell’s plan is a threat assessment matrix built around the military’s defense force protection model.
There are five levels including a baseline. Currently, the college is sitting at Level B. This level is defined as having active COVID-19 cases reported in Liberty, the Kansas City metro are or in Clay County, but cases do not exist on campus.
Under the reentry plan, Jewell students were given an opportunity to request a private room ahead of the school year. Students traveling great distances were also permitted to return to campus early so they could quarantine with less risk to others on campus after potential exposure during their travels.
Students also had staggered move-in times.
For fall 2020, Jewell will hold a 15-week semester, with some adjustments to the calendar. On-campus classes will end at Thanksgiving to limit contact after widespread holiday travel, and the remainder of the semester will be completed in a virtual format.
Current enrollment is 750.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.