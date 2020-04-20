LIBERTY — Adam Testerman, both a coach of championship debaters and a past national champion himself, will join William Jewell College as the director of debate this summer, according to a press release from the college.
Since 2015, Testerman has been the director of forensics at his alma mater, Texas Tech University. Last year, he coached the top-ranked team in the nation, which won the National Round Robin tournament. He coached one of his students to three national top speaking titles in 2019.
A Missouri high school debate champion at Parkview High in Springfield, Testerman continued his success at the college level by winning the 2010 National Parliamentary Debate Association tournament with his partner and finishing as runners-up in 2012. In 2010, he was named Top Individual Speaker at the National Parliamentary Tournament of Excellence championship tournament.
After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in communication studies from Texas Tech, Testerman continued his studies at Portland State University in Oregon, earning a master’s degree in communication. During that time, he served as assistant director of forensics at Lewis and Clark College, where he coached another team of national champions.
The college debate program dates to 1873.
