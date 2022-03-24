LIBERTY — Four William Jewell alumni received the 2022 Citation for Achievement. Over the past 78 years, more than 400 alumni have been honored.
For this achievement day convocation, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republic who represents Missouri, served as keynote speaker. Blunt, who previously worked as a school teacher, lauded the work of the college and its ability to reach students with assistance and scholarships. He spoke of the college accreditation.
“Be the power of example,” he said. “The four being honored today are those examples.”
Blunt said he served as an example when he was designated chairman of two presidential inaugurations.
“That peaceful transition of power was an example to the world,” he said. “That event is a message of what a true democracy is and how it can be a more perfect union.”
Blunt also shared the words of St. Francis of Assisi: “Preach the power of the gospel, if necessary use words.”
Elizabeth MacLeod Walls, the college's president, said a tree is known by its fruit and a college is known by its alumni.
One alum honored was Tyler Griffin, a 2001 graduate who works as vice president of North American Consulting at Cerner Corporation. He is a health care information technology executive who designs, deploys and operates large health care information technology initiatives and organizations. In his 21 years at Cerner, he has been frequently promoted for being an innovator and problem-solver who delivers results.
He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and holds a Master of Business Administration from the Bloch School of Management at University of Missouri-Kansas City. Griffin also served on the Executive Leadership Team of the American Heart Association Kansas City Heart Ball, and was chair of Jewell's Annual Giving Membership Committee and chair of Jewell's Corporate Development Committee.
As a Jewell student, the business administration and psychology major studied at Harlaxton College in England, served as IFC president and participated in Kappa Alpha Order, Pryor Leadership Studies, First-Year Student Mentors and CUA.
“I have taken three lessons with me that I learned at Jewell,” he said. “Take care of people, be humble and take risks. It’s been foundational to my success.”
Dr. Coreen Dawkins Jackson, who graduated from Jewell in 1984, is a leader and academician. She graduated valedictorian in her native Jamaica at age 16 and accepted a full academic scholarship at William Jewell College to study speech communication. She then earned a master’s in broadcast journalism from Brooklyn College and a Ph.D. in mass communication from Howard University.
In two years as an assistant professor at Houston Baptist University, she revived the mass media program. After several years as a conference ministry leader and cofounder of the Nashville Marriage Network, the ordained minister taught at Middle Tennessee State University before joining the faculty at Tennessee State University in 2003. As an associate professor of communications, she received approval to build a $1.5 million campus television station. For eight years, she has held leadership roles with the University Honors College and was named dean in 2021.
Her other honors include serving as senior advisor and past president of the National Association of African American Honors Programs and a board member of the National Collegiate Honors Council. At Jewell, she was involved in Baptist Student Union, Tatler Revue, International Student Organization and Black Student Organization.
“I have been a lifelong learner,” she said. “I have learned to take calculated risks and invest in myself educationally and spiritually.”
Judge Brent Powell, who graduated from Jewell in 1992, was appointed to the Supreme Court of Missouri in 2017, retaining the seat in the 2018 election for a 12-year term expiring in 2030. For nine years, he served as a circuit judge in the 16th Judicial Circuit in Jackson County. Prior to judicial service, he held several positions including executive assistant with a United States attorney in the Western District of Missouri and assistant prosecuting attorney in the Platte County Prosecutor’s Office. He earned his juris doctorate from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Powell received honors for his professional contributions, including the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association President’s Award, the Association for Women Lawyers of Greater Kansas City Judge of the Year and additional accolades from the Missouri Bar Foundation, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Kansas City Police Department.
The Springfield native was a political science major at Jewell and played varsity football and was a member of Phi Gamma Delta. He also valued the educational opportunities he received, such as studying at University of Oxford and interning for a U.S. senator in Washington, D.C.
“Here I found the ties that bind,” he said. “I believe that people need to seek to love everyone and truly care for others.”
Chris Rosson, who graduated in 2006, is president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Kansas City. He is an experienced executive with a track record of organizational reinvention, culture transformation and social impact, according to Jewell.
He has studied, lived and worked across the globe, including in Lebanon, the United Kingdom and Washington, D.C. Closer to his native Kansas City, he has been an advisor to the governor of Missouri, a program manager at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City and executive director of Teach For America – Kansas City.
A first-generation college student, Rosson graduated summa cum laude from Jewell with a B.A. in Business Administration and Economics. While at Jewell, he played basketball and completed an honors tutorial in philosophy and politics at Oxford University. He was one of the nation’s top 20 college students named to USA Today’s All-Academic First Team and was Jewell’s first Rhodes Scholarship national finalist. He earned an M.A. in International Economics and International Relations at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies and was a George Mitchell Scholar.
He serves on several Kansas City charitable boards and committees including the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library, the Harry S. Truman Public Service Award Commission, Startland, KIPP KC and Jewell's Radical Inclusivity Advisory Committee.
“I was a first-generation high school graduate and a college grad,” he said. “It was a transformational experience. It’s critical to offer those good works through actions. Desmond Tutu told me that persistence is more important than perfection.”
