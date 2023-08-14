LIBERTY — William Jewell College welcomed Dr. Daniel Jasper as the vice president of academic affairs this summer.
According to a college press release, the VPAA position is "crucial to upholding the college’s mission and its commitment to excellence in the liberal arts."
Jasper will oversee hiring faculty, manage academic programs, support faculty innovation, ensure the efficacy of curricula, lead the faculty in assessment of student learning and program reviews and bring an entrepreneurial mindset to the development of new academic programs, according to the college release.
“As the chief academic officer, Dr. Jasper brings deep experience in the liberal arts, shared governance, collaborative leadership and programmatic development,” said Jewell President Elizabeth MacLeod Walls. “He is an active listener and critical thinker who asks probing questions and embraces our shared journey to provide a high-quality academic experience and high access for an academically strong and diverse student body. We are excited to welcome him to the Jewell family and know his intellectual energy will strengthen our learning community.”
Jasper served for 20 years at Moravian University in Pennsylvania, most recently as the associate provost and dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. He held various academic appointments including professor of sociology and numerous administrative positions such as co-director of the Peace and Justice Studies Program, academic director of the Peace Corps Prep Program, Department Chair of Sociology and Anthropology and dean of the School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
His first academic appointment was as visiting assistant professor of sociology at Wheaton College in Massachusetts.
His sociology degrees include a bachelor's from Macalester College as well as an master's with highest honors and a Ph.D., both from the New School for Social Research in New Yor). He also holds a Certificate in Marathi Language and Culture from Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeet in India.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.