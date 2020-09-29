LIBERTY — William Jewell College was named a U.S. News and World Report Best College in the 2021 rankings, tying for No. 8 in the Best Midwest Colleges category. Jewell was No. 6 in Best Value Schools, determined by U.S. News’ top-ranked schools for academic quality, then compared to the net cost of attendance. In both categories, Jewell was the highest placement of any Kansas City-area college, according to a press release.
U.S. News & World Report has been ranking colleges and universities since 1983, compiling data on more than 4,000 schools. The publication then analyzes the best 1,450 schools on 17 measures of academic quality and ranks them within categories.
Jewell is in the Midwest Regional Colleges category, comprised of the 86 top-ranked colleges in 12 states. Colleges are rated by metrics including graduation and retention rates, academic reputation, faculty resources, class size, financial resources per student, acceptance rate, social mobility, student excellence, graduation rate performance and graduate indebtedness.
