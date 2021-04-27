11 Kearney teachers receive education foundation grants

The Kearney School District Education Foundation awarded 11 educators with Teacher Innovation Grants for the 2021-22 school year.
“The teachers who won innovation grants from the foundation this year represent the excellence demonstrated every day by our faculty,” Superintendent Matthew Miller said. “I’m grateful for the foundation’s support, and I’m excited to see what these teachers do with these funds. The most important thing is how these grants will benefit students.”
The grant program was created to help teachers secure funding for inventive tools and techniques to further the educational experiences of students.
“We want Kearney School District families and friends to see that their support for the foundation is having a very direct and positive impact on classrooms in our schools,” Foundation Board Chair Julia Kuhn said. “We love seeing the joy that a teacher experiences when they realize they can turn their vision into a reality for their students.”
Teachers who received grants are:
• Kristen Campbell, Kearney Middle School, for adaptive physical education equipment, in the amount of $922.57.
• Angie Carmack, Kearney High School, for providing real-world learning in digital arts, in the amount of $1,000.
• Jennifer Chrane, Kearney Gifted Program, for The World at their Fingertips, in the amount of $897.
• Missy Colhour, Kearney Middle School, for project-based learning of podcasting, in the amount of $944.07.
• Will Ford, Kearney Elementary, for Dream It, Design It, Print It!, totaling $998.95.
• Karen Johnson, high school "Clipper" yearbook and KHS-TV/BBN Journalism, for a laptop totaling $1,000.
• Sara Kimmel, Kearney Elementary School, for Library integrating curriculum, team building and problem solving with geocaching, in the amount of $724.48.
• Molly Kuebler, Kearney Junior High, for a camera for the yearbook class, totaling $549.
• Bradley Miller, high school science department, for UV lamps for science labs, in the amount of $990.
• Beth Pickle, Kearney Elementary, for Student Choices Optimize Student Learning, totaling $883.73.
• Eric Todd, Kearney Academy for Alternative furnishings, in the amount of $932.08.
Visit ksdef.com to learn more about the KSDEF, how to donate and its funding programs.
