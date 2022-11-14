11 Smithville students selected for All-District Band

Smithville High School band students auditioned for All-District Band Saturday, Nov. 5. There are 11 students that will play as part of district honors with 10 of them able to audition for All-State in early December.
SMITHVILLE — Smithville High School band students auditioned for All-District Band Saturday, Nov. 5. There are 11 students that will play as part of district honors with 10 of them able to audition for All-State in early December.
To be named to all-district band, students must register to audition and then audition by playing a piece they are comfortable with. Judges also ask the musicians to play a variety of scales as well as perform sight-reading as part of their critique. To qualify for all-state, students must audition for all-district.
For concert band, Curt Bollinger will play percussion; Flynn Gray, alto sax; Jude Lowe, tuba; and Colin West, percussion. Bollinger, Gray and West are eligible to audition for state.
For jazz band, Cody Brown will be alternate bass and West, alternate jazz drum set.
For honor band, Megan Denney received a spot in the clarinet section; Nathan Fletcher, tuba; Noah Hazen, tenor sax; Roman McCauley, trombone; Ally Pottebaum, flute; Andrew Turner, alto sax. The six musicians are also eligible to audition for state.
