2 Clay County 4-H participants model in fashion revue

Jackson Schnieders, a member of Clay County 4-H, placed second in the Intermediate Division, Constructed Dressy category with his blue wool blazer. Caelen Farr, Lucky H.S. Clovers, modeled her white peasant-style dress highlighted with brown boots with sunflowers on them, but unfortunately did not place.

COLUMBIA — The Missouri 4-H State Fashion Revue was held in early October on the University of Missouri campus in Columbia. Missouri 4-H partnered with the Stephens College Fashion Department faculty and the University of Missouri Graduate Student Association of Textile and Apparel Management to provide judging and workshops for this year’s event, according to a press release. 

Clay County had two participants in the State Fashion Revue. Caelen Farr of Lucky H.S. Clovers modeled her white, peasant-style dress highlighted with brown boots with sunflowers on them in the Intermediate Division, Purchased Casual category. Jackson Schnieders, a member of Clay County 4-H, placed second in the Intermediate Division, Constructed Dressy category with his blue wool blazer.

