2 Clay County 4-H participants model in fashion revue

Jackson Schnieders, a member of Clay County 4-H, placed second in the Intermediate Division, Constructed Dressy category with his blue wool blazer. Caelen Farr, Lucky H.S. Clovers, modeled her white peasant-style dress highlighted with brown boots with sunflowers on them, but unfortunately did not place.
COLUMBIA — The Missouri 4-H State Fashion Revue was held in early October on the University of Missouri campus in Columbia. Missouri 4-H partnered with the Stephens College Fashion Department faculty and the University of Missouri Graduate Student Association of Textile and Apparel Management to provide judging and workshops for this year’s event, according to a press release.
Clay County had two participants in the State Fashion Revue. Caelen Farr of Lucky H.S. Clovers modeled her white, peasant-style dress highlighted with brown boots with sunflowers on them in the Intermediate Division, Purchased Casual category. Jackson Schnieders, a member of Clay County 4-H, placed second in the Intermediate Division, Constructed Dressy category with his blue wool blazer.
Workshops held during the event featured experiential learning and connection of skills to real-life applications. Participants learned about sustainability in fashion through “Mend and Make Do” workshops where they had the opportunity to practice repairing and decorating clothing including sewing buttons and tears.
The annual contest showcases youth skills in sewing, knitting, crochet and consumer decision making. Youth ages 8 to 18 who are involved in a Missouri 4-H program were eligible to compete. This year, 56 youth participated, representing 27 counties, states a release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.