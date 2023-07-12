Jennifer Schuele, with the city of Liberty, helps explain the decision to put more art downtown with two utility boxes now wrapped with Liberty School District student artwork.

LIBERTY — Art is accessible in downtown Liberty. There is a rotating sculpture program found around the Historic Liberty Square as well as bronze statues of great Americans from history. Two wrapped utility boxes have now been added to the mix.

The Liberty Arts Commission awarded two mini-grants to Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. to see what could be done to spruce up the utility boxes.

Two high school students' artwork now on area utility cabinets

Ihor Malanchuk of Liberty North High School has his artwork on the utility box at Water and Franklin streets. His teacher, Steve Person, stands with the young artist.
Katy Schlotterer, a student at Liberty High School, stands with her teacher, Andi Morris, and her utility box design at Main and Franklin streets.

