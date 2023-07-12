LIBERTY — Art is accessible in downtown Liberty. There is a rotating sculpture program found around the Historic Liberty Square as well as bronze statues of great Americans from history. Two wrapped utility boxes have now been added to the mix.
The Liberty Arts Commission awarded two mini-grants to Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. to see what could be done to spruce up the utility boxes.
The result was a wrap contest that sought art from local residents.
The winners of the Community Choice Utility Wrap Contest were Ihor Malanchuk, a student at Liberty North High School, for the utility box at Water and Franklin streets and Katy Schlotterer, a student at Liberty High School, for the utility box at Main and Franklin streets. Grant funds were used to help pay for printing the vinyl wraps and for installation.
Malanchuk, a rising junior, is a recent transplant to Liberty as his family is from Ukraine. The graphic design class taught by Steve Person provided Malanchuk a chance to explore his country’s art while putting his own twist to the piece.
“I wanted to offer buildings on a dark sky,” he explained. “It’s simple with the bright buildings being the focal point.”
He recommends that people come visit the work around dusk.
“It would be nice to see people taking pictures by the art,” Malanchuk said.
Schlotterer agrees with that sentiment.
Person said he helped Malanchuk with Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop.
“I appreciated that he referenced his Ukrainian heritage,” Person said. “It’s just outstanding.”
Liberty business Signarama handled the printing of the art pieces and the wrapping of the utility boxes.
