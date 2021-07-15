Twenty-four Missouri 4-H youth ages 14-18 have been selected by the State 4-H Council to serve this year as the first class of Missouri 4-H Ambassadors. Two Clay County 4-H members are part of the class: David Farr, a Lucky H.S. Club member, and Emmalyn Schnieders, an independent 4-H member.
As Missouri 4-H Ambassadors, these youth leaders will be tasked with promoting 4-H programs throughout the state. They will also help plan and facilitate Teen Conference on May 31 and June 1, 2022, according to a press release.
These 4-H’ers will help their Regional Representatives increase visibility at local, county and regional events, gather and utilize youth opinion and further develop youth-adult partnerships at the regional level. The Missouri State Fair, Aug. 12-22, will be the first event the Ambassadors assist.
This is a new leadership opportunity at the state level in Missouri 4-H. “We’re excited to provide a developmental leadership opportunity for our teens,” said Samantha Brandeberry, state 4-H educator. “We anticipate that the adoption of this program will help strengthen youth leadership skills and confidence to prepare them for elevated leadership levels on the State 4-H Council, at college and in their future careers.”
Missouri 4-H is a youth-development organization and is part of MU Extension. For more information about 4-H, please visit 4h.missouri.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.