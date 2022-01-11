SMITHVILLE — Kellen Turner, a senior at Smithville High School, will take his tenor saxophone and march to the first chair of the section for the Missouri All-State Band concert at the end of the month.
Turner hopes that his friend and tuba player, Nathan Fletcher, a sophomore, makes it to the conference as well. Fletcher is a first alternate.
Both students were part of the All-District Band concert that took place late last year. They auditioned in early December for state along with nearly 1,400 students from around the state. The band is comprised of 108 students and they meet, rehearse and then perform at the Missouri Educators Association Conference, being held Jan. 26 to 29, at Tan-Tar-A Resort, Lake of the Ozarks.
This year’s conductor and clinician is Rodney Dorsey, music professor and chair of the Department of Bands at Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. The band will perform pieces by living American composers Julie Giroux, Mark Camphouse and David Gillingham, who wrote “Missouri Counterpoint.” Black composer Alton Adams wrote a piece called “The Governor’s Own March” in 1921. The last piece is an arrangement by Ray Cramer of Tchaikovsky’s “Dance of the Jesters.”
Tom Brockman, director of bands for the Smithville School District, said he is proud of Turner and Fletcher.
“For Nathan to receive honorable mention honors is a tremendous accomplishment for a sophomore and means he's heading in the right direction. Kellen has been very driven for many years now. He is very intellectual and analytical, both highly important traits that are needed to achieve at this level,” Brockman said.
Fletcher comes from a long line of successful tuba players, including a brother who made it to All-National Band.
When he was in eighth grade, Turner’s band needed a tenor saxophone player so he put down the alto sax.
“I’m first chair tenor tax and I have to say I’m excited and a little nervous too,” he said. “I like the idea to keep getting better. While I’m not sure what I plan on studying in college, I want to continue playing in the school band.”
Turner is in jazz and concert bands while Fletcher is in concert band. Both students are part of the marching band, which morphs into concert band after the marching season.
Before state auditions, Turner was practicing about 90 minutes extra after his two in-school band classes. Fletcher was logging an additional 30 minutes and takes lessons from a private instructor every Tuesday.
Turner said on audition day, he tried not to think about the judges, but chatted with his peers and mentally prepared.
“I know there is room for improvement, but I know my audition went well,” he said. “I try not to think about the judges and just enjoy myself and the music.”
Fletcher said he doesn’t get that nervous anymore as the sophomore has auditioned through middle school and now high school. He will get a chance to audition for two more years.
“Being recognized at the all-state level is the highest state accomplishment a music student can achieve. It's a true statement to their character, dedication and talent on their instrument,” Brockman said. “Instrumental music can bring self-awareness, creativity, critical thinking development, motor skills; and the ability to perform under pressure are just small glimpse of what the fine arts can bring to one's growth as an individual.”
