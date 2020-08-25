2020 bus inspections complete for start of school

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has completed its 2020 Annual School Bus inspections and all of the Northland districts received high marks before the start of school.
Buses deemed defective, result in the districts given 10 days to get the vehicle repaired and reinspected.
Kearney School District
Of 40 buses presented, 97.5% were approved. Zero Kearney buses were found defective and 4.8% are out of service.
Liberty Public Schools
Of 84 buses presented, 92.9% were approved. Additionally, 2.4% were found to be defective and 4.8% are out of commission.
Smithville School District
Of 27 buses presented, 88.9% were approved. Smithville was found to have 7.4% defective and 3.7% of its buses out of commission.
