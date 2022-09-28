Brooklynn Holksevik, a Smithville High School cheerleader, provides a big smile during last year's Homecoming pep rally in Smithville's Courtyard Park. This year's Homecoming parade and pep rally will be Friday, Sept. 30.
File Photo
Last year, sisters Mayghan and Malaina Horn had fun jousting with pool noodles during the Liberty North Nest Fest school carnival. The carnival returns this year on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Liberty, Liberty North and Smithville High Schools are celebrating Homecoming Week this week that will culminate in the big games and dances this weekend.
Liberty
Liberty High School students voted Wednesday, Sept. 28, for Homecoming queen and king. Both will be crowned at halftime of Friday’s football game.
The Homecoming game will be 7 p.m. at Liberty High School, 200 Blue Jay Drive, against Staley High. The dance will be Saturday, Oct. 1.
Liberty North
For Liberty North High School, 1000 NE 104th St., there’s the traditional spirit week, too. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the community is invited to a Homecoming carnival at the school known as Nest Fest. The event runs 6 to 8 p.m.
The game against Blue Springs starts at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. The following night is the Homecoming dance at 7 p.m.
Smithville
In Smithville, the students have been celebrating with spirit days as well at the high school, 645 S. Commercial Ave.
School lets out early on Friday, Sept. 30, as the Homecoming parade will wind through downtown Smithville, starting at 2 p.m. The theme is “Tailgate!”
Paradegoers should be aware that there will be road closures, starting at Missouri Highway 92 and Commercial Avenue along with the bulk of the roads around Smithville City Hall and the downtown area incluing Bridge Street, Meadow Street and Main Street.
After the parade, students, parents and the community are invited to a pep rally at 3 p.m. in Courtyard Park. The king will be crowned at this event.
The Friday game will be against Raytown South and starts at 7 p.m. The queen will be crowned at halftime.
The Smithville High School 2022 Homecoming dance will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The dance will be held in the gymnasium at Smithville High School.
