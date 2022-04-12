Tyler Olson of Liberty High School along with Jackson Williams of Liberty North High School and Aiden Stremmel of Park Hill High School won first place in the SkillsUSA State competition in the Career Pathways Showcase — Human Services.
The state championships, held in Linn at State Technical College, took place April 7 to April 9. The annual SkillsUSA conference was a showcase of career and technical education students where more than 2,000 outstanding students — all state and regional contest winners — competed hands on in more than 70 different trade, technical and leadership fields.
The three seniors are also second-year students in Northland Career Center's Law Enforcement and Crime Scene Investigation program located in Platte City.
During the Missouri SkillsUSA competition, this team, along with other students, worked against the clock and each other, proving their expertise in occupations such as electronics, computer-aided drafting, precision machining, medical assisting and culinary arts, according to a press release.
All contests are run with the help of industry, trade associations and labor organizations, testing competencies set by the industry. In addition, leadership contestants demonstrated their skills, which included extemporaneous speaking and conducting meetings by parliamentary procedure.
This specific team participated in the career pathway showcase, where teams use their course of study as the basis of a project that will benefit their class, school, community or industry. The project must highlight an aspect of their career cluster training. Upon completion of the project, students develop a display and use it within the community to explain their training and project. This contest will judge mastery of their training, its application, the project's benefit to their community and display and presentation techniques.
With their first-place win, the area students will attend SkillsUSA's National leadership and skilled conference in Atlanta, Georgia in June.
Top student winners received gold, silver and bronze medallions. Many also received prizes such as tools of their trade and scholarships to further their careers and education. The Missouri championships event is for high school and college-level students who are members of SkillsUSA.
