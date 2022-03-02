High school dance teams from Kearney, Liberty, Liberty North and Smithville fared well at state dance competition Saturday, Feb. 26, at the St. Charles Family Center.
Kearney Golden Girls
The Kearney Golden Girls competed in the Missouri Dance Team State Competition in precision dance and jazz. The team took first place in both routines and first place overall in Division 3.
This is the first time in the program’s history that the team won an overall state championship. Junior Sophia Brown competed in the junior soloist competition and was named state champion in her class.
The team includes senior captains Jessa Baldwin, Halle Bell, Kya Curtis, Maddie Pennington and Ava Yarc. Junior team members are Sophia Brown, Madelyn Duncan, Chloe Ferris, Eden Irsik and Lilly Liberty. Sophomores are Sophia Frank, Kennedy Slaughter and Aubrey Taylor. Freshman members are Avery Aller, Grace Daily and Arie Watkins. Samantha Anderson serves as head coach with Rachel Cerra, assistant coach; and volunteer assistant Kenzie Liberty.
Liberty High Sapphires
The Liberty High School Sapphires were named the 2022 Division 6 Missouri State champions. The Sapphires took home first place in lyrical jazz and first place in pom for a combined total to win the overall Division 6 state title. This is the 11th state championship title for the Sapphire program.
The senior captains are Taygen Brown, Morgan Magel and Kellen Reeve. Juniors are Alana Bryson, Olivia DiGiovanni and Carson Reed. Sophomore members are Sofia Berman, Avery Hastings, Ava Hunt, Sara Pfannenstiel, Giuliana Siraguso and Riley Willis. Freshmen are Graysen Milbrandt and Sydney Rogers. Coaches are Macayla Gonino, Haley Klein and Maggie Willis.
Liberty North
The Liberty North Golden Girls came home from state competition with several awards in Division 6. They were named state champs in precision jazz, third in pom and overall fourth place.
Several individual members also competed in solo competitions. Sophomore soloists were Klaire Palmer, second; Elyssa Lee, sixth; Julia Dembski, seventh; and Avary Noblet, eighth. Chloe Tomney, who is the junior captain, took sixth in solo. Tyci O’Quinn, senior, and Lucy Vitug, senior captain, took second and third in solos.
Other dance members are Maya Anchondo, Carley Crossley, Brooks Hayes, Madeline Jellison, Katelyn Kays, Ally Levings, Bailey Sauer, Mia Spurlock (captain), Sam Stipanovich, Alina Valencia and Olivia Watson.
The Golden Girls are coached by Tiffany Cunningham, Mallory Gooch and Rylie Turner.
Smithville Dazzlers
The Smithville High School Dazzlers Dance Team competed in Class 3 for the second year. The team took third for their jazz routine, second in the pom routine and placed third overall in the state.
The team also received Academic All-State honors for every dancer eligible (sophomores, juniors, and seniors) having a GPA of 3.7 or above. The team is led by four seniors: Sidney Wald, Jocie Parks, Brooklyn Richie and Alexandria Self.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.