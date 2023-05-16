8 Kearney students earn seal of biliteracy

KEARNEY — Eight Kearney High School students earned the Missouri Seal of Biliteracy, according to German teacher Stacey Getz. This is the first year the high school has offered the program.
The Seal of Biliteracy is an award given by a school, school district or state in recognition of students who have studied and attained proficiency in two or more languages by high school graduation. The goal is to help students recognize the value of academic success and being bilingual.
This year’s Seal of Biliteracy recipients are:
• Kendall Ernzen (senior) – Spanish
• Julia Holmes (senior) – Spanish
• Ella Mack (senior) – Spanish
• Kate Martens (junior) – Spanish
• Ben Rivas (senior) – Spanish
• Zachary Proctor (senior) – German
• Evan Janiak (junior) – Spanish
• Grace Troncin (senior) – Spanish
"All of these honorees first had to score proficient or advanced on the English II end-of-course exam. Next, they each submitted an essay explaining why sociocultural competence and biliteracy are important and valuable for the entire community. Those essays are evaluated by an anonymous team of graders," reads a school district release about the program.
The final part of the process is a battery of tests in the second language, during which students must demonstrate intermediate or better mastery of reading, writing, listening and speaking in order to earn the Seal of Biliteracy. Twenty-eight KHS students participated in the process.
“Our students embraced this challenge and did an amazing job,” Getz said. “They all deserve recognition and congratulations. This is an incredibly difficult undertaking.”
"A Seal of Biliteracy is a valuable credential for students as they pursue their college and career goals. It is considered a Market Value Asset under Kearney School District’s Real World Learning initiative," reads hte district release. "All graduates will be required to have an MVA to graduate starting with the Class of 2025."
In addition, a number of colleges, universities and businesses offer incentives for students who have earned the seal.
“I appreciate all the work everyone has put into adding the Seal of Biliteracy as another outstanding option for our Kearney High School students,” Assistant Superintendent for Academic Services Jennifer Kopp said. “This is a great addition to our Real World Learning initiative.”
