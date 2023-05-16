8 Kearney students earn seal of biliteracy

Eight Kearney High School students earned the Missouri Seal of Biliteracy. This is the first year the high school has offered the program.

 Submitted photo

KEARNEY — Eight Kearney High School students earned the Missouri Seal of Biliteracy, according to German teacher Stacey Getz. This is the first year the high school has offered the program.

The Seal of Biliteracy is an award given by a school, school district or state in recognition of students who have studied and attained proficiency in two or more languages by high school graduation. The goal is to help students recognize the value of academic success and being bilingual.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.