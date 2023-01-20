The Morgan family celebrates the royalty of their middle daughter, Lilly, front in her crown and gold chain, during the Jan. 20 Lilly Morgan Spirit Day at South Valley Middle School. From left is Katelyn, Lexie, James, Layla and Lilly.
Lilly Morgan, an eighth-grader at South Valley Middle School in Liberty, shows off her winning wheelchair basketball skills during a school spirit day named in her honor Friday, Jan. 20.
Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune
During a demonstration game Jan. 20, Lilly Morgan shows off her shooting skills against a few teachers, who were trying the wheelchairs from Midwest Adaptive Sports.
Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune
Science teacher Ashley Brown and student Lilly Morgan pause for a photo Friday, Jan. 20.
Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune
Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune
The Morgan sisters, Layla, Lexie and Lilly, pause in front of the room that serves as Lilly's locker Friday, Jan. 20.
LIBERTY — An essay from South Valley Middle School eighth-grader Lilly Morgan brought about a day of festivities dedicated specifically for her, including Friday, Jan. 20 being named Lilly Morgan Spirit Day.
Science and IMPACT teacher Ashley Brown said in the school’s time with the IMPACT program, Morgan is the first student to want her story shared. With the opening line, “I’m not just a girl in a wheelchair,” Morgan’s words flowed from her, talking about her obstacles during infancy.
Her father, James Morgan, said Lilly was born with sacral agenesis syndrome, where her spinal column doesn’t drop below the T-11 vertebrae. Lilly’s mobility is via a wheelchair, and another challenge was remedied with hearing aids.
James said his wife Katelyn Morgan and the couple's other children, Lexie, 16, a sophomore at Liberty North, and Layla, 12, a seventh-grader are a team. The family attends games and provides a significant cheering section and support for Lilly, who has become a wheelchair basketball star.
James said the story started when the family was looking for something to do and headed to the Hy-Vee Arena for an open gym.
“It was a slow Saturday,” he said. “We were walking through the upper level and Lilly was rolling along. All of a sudden, this man pulls on her wheelchair wheel and asks her about opportunities and if she has ever thought about wheelchair basketball. He spoke about a demonstration downstairs and that was all it took.”
That bold man, Matt Bollig, has been one of Lilly’s wheelchair basketball coaches for four years.
“It was quick for her to get hooked,” James said. “We went to the first practice and that was it.”
However, it wasn’t just the National Wheelchair Basketball Association and the Kansas City Kings, an area wheelchair basketball team that she plays for, giving her the tools to be a stellar wheelchair basketball player. She also gained help from coach Cole Quick.
“He took it upon himself to help her shoot,” James said. “He helped her put in the work.”
The Kansas City Kings play all over the nation. Their record is a successful one with 44 wins and 1 loss. The team will play this weekend in the 2023 Kansas City Crossroads Invitational. Soon, they will head to Atlanta.
Prior to the weekend games and during the Spirit Day in Lilly's honor, South Valley eighth-graders and teachers got to try out wheelchair basketball, thanks to Midwest Adaptive Sports. The program visits area schools and “provides an experience that allows students to understand the engineering behind specific wheelchairs along with the opportunity to experience how different, and yet still achievable, a game like basketball might be if they needed a wheelchair to participate,” states the nonprofit organization's website.
In her essay, she writes about guarding players and making her first basket. Last year, her team had an undefeated record and went to nationals.
“So you see, I’m not just a single story,” Lilly wrote. “I’m not just a girl in a wheelchair. I’m much more than that. I’m a dog owner, I’m a daughter, I’m a basketball play and much more. I’m a whole person.”
South Valley Middle School 8th-grader Lilly Morgan makes a basket during a demonstration game with the @LIBERTYSCHOOLS teachers. Friday, Jan. 20 is Lilly Morgan Spirit Day at SVMS. pic.twitter.com/wnaevjR3Jl
In the school gym, demonstration games Friday erupted with cheers for Lilly every time she was passed the ball or managed to recover the ball. She also rolled around the school for a small student parade as the student body cheered for her.
“It was amazing that the school came out for me like this,” she said. “In my story, I talk about my health problems, but I am a person who loves animals in general and dogs specifically. I’m a sister and a daughter. I’m a basketball player.”
