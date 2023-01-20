LIBERTY — An essay from South Valley Middle School eighth-grader Lilly Morgan brought about a day of festivities dedicated specifically for her, including Friday, Jan. 20 being named Lilly Morgan Spirit Day.

South Valley Middle School teacher Ashley Brown and eighth-grader Lilly Morgan chat about the fun and wheelchair basketball that took place at the school Jan. 20.

Science and IMPACT teacher Ashley Brown said in the school’s time with the IMPACT program, Morgan is the first student to want her story shared. With the opening line, “I’m not just a girl in a wheelchair,” Morgan’s words flowed from her, talking about her obstacles during infancy.

Lilly Morgan's peers got to try the Midwest Adaptive Sports wheelchairs designed for wheelchair basketball Friday, Jan. 20.

