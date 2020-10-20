Aaron Money receives state honor

LIBERTY — The Speech and Theater Association of Missouri recognized Liberty Public Schools Director of Fine Arts Aaron Money with the 2020 Outstanding Administrator of the Year Award.
Serving as the LPS Director of Fine Arts, Money dedicates everyday to advocating for the passion both students and staff share in the fine arts, a press release states. Additionally, he has facilitated and supervised the design and construction of two state-of-the-art performing arts centers at Liberty High School and Liberty North High School, the release continues.
While coronavirus has limited large gatherings, Money was recognized virtually for his accomplishments.
