The Missouri State Fair and the Youth in Agriculture Committee are accepting applications for the Youth in Agriculture scholarships for Missouri high school seniors graduating in 2022.
These scholarships are possible due to individuals and companies supporting Youth in Agriculture. A total of 46 scholarships amounting to $77,500 will be awarded. They are funded through the generosity of Youth in Agriculture sponsors, hometown supporters and buyers of the livestock sold during the annual Sale of Champions.
Applicants must be high school seniors, active members of Missouri 4-H or FFA, and have participated at least once as a 4-H or FFA exhibitor at the Missouri State Fair. Applications should be submitted to the Missouri State Fair and must be postmarked by Feb. 1, 2022.
For applications and guidelines, as well as more information on the Missouri State Fair and the Youth in Agriculture scholarships, visit mostatefair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.