SMITHVILLE — Right in time for Halloween, Smithville High School presents “Crush” on the Performing Arts Center stage, 645 S. Commercial Ave.
Having three productions beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, Friday, Oct. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31, this year the shows will look a little bit different due to coronavirus.
“We can have 140 people total,” director Dalton Pettinger said. “70 of the tickets will be reserved for the students’ friends and family while the other half is on sale $5 per ticket.”
Pettinger said for those who really want to see the play but can’t attend, there is an online streaming option. The quality isn’t going to be the same as seeing in person, Pettinger added, so we are charging $2 for individuals streaming and $7 for those who want to stream to a large group.
This sci-fi comedy pits teenage boy against world annihilation, Isaiah Thurston, 16, said, playing lead teen Bark Melon.
“He has begun to hear things,” Thurston said. “Specifically things that do not sound human and they are coming from this girl. Turns out the girl is an alien with five extra bodies that no one else, but him, can see and hear and they are trying to take over the world.”
Melon has a hard time convincing people that he isn’t just hallucinating things, including his father Lincoln Barks played by Zane Papek, 17.
“The biggest challenge for me was finding what my character wanted,” Papek said. “He’s a father so of course he wants to take care of his son. But also, my son has delusions so it is hard to follow all of his wishes. I needed to find, with my character, what his tipping point is. When does he say, ‘Well, I need to do this now to save him,’ or ‘I don’t believe him.’”
The setting is a high school in a small Californian town called Pin Cushion that is losing funding and in the thralls of their last theater production.
“This story gets a bit meta about what plays mean to people in society,” Papek said.
Zee Wallace, 16, who plays the alien Crick, said it also expands emotional maturity.
“Theater helps people to be able to portray emotion,” Wallace said, “to escape from life and be who they want.”
This can become a little tricky when playing characters who aren’t human or have different personality type than the actor, Connor Owen, 15, said, playing an alien, Flx.
“The most challenging part is learning how to portray him because in the beginning I was keeping things more to myself. But Flx is more into grand gestures, so I had to act more confident even though I may not be.”
Owen added that being in a role like this has actually helped him to be more confident in life. Agreeing, Thurston said theater is important because it can teach people empathy.
“This is actually a quote from the play,” Thurston began. “Playing other people teaches empathy. I think that is really true because if you are able to put yourself in the mindset of someone else and even if it is to escape your own life or doing it because you love doing it, what it does is allows you to see life from a different point of view. The second you can get that, it can completely revolutionize the way you think about other people or the way you see things that are going on in the world today.”
