KEARNEY — Superintendent of Human Resources and Student Services Jeff Morrison announced that he is retiring after nearly three decades as a public educator and leader in Kearney School District earlier this week.
Morrison will continue to serve in his current capacity through the end of June. He’s still solidifying his retirement plans but knows that it will include spending a lot more time with his loved ones, according to a district press release.
“It was not an easy decision. This district and our team are very important to me, and I really thought hard about this for a long time,” he said. “It was the best move at this time. I really want to focus on my family.”
Morrison is a product of KSD and graduated from Kearney High School with the class of 1989. He attended Missouri Western University and returned to Kearney as a fifth-grade teacher at Southview Elementary School, which he helped open in 1995.
In 2001, Morrison started a two-year stint as principal at Holt Elementary School. He was back in a classroom in 2003 as a social studies teacher at Kearney Junior High School, where he coached football and basketball. According to Morrison, one of his favorite memories from this time is being part of Kearney High School’s coaching staff when the Bulldogs won the 2003 state football title.
After serving as an assistant principal at Kearney Middle School and Kearney Junior High School and as principal for five years at Kearney Elementary School, Morrison was chosen by then-Superintendent Bill Nicely in 2011 to fill the assistant superintendent post. He earned his Ed.D. last year from William Woods University.
In his current capacity, Morrison helped recruit and retain a team of public educators. That’s in addition to his oversight of student services including transportation, child nutrition, school nurses, and leading construction from the April 2017 bond issue. He also coordinated KSD’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 global pandemic and helped ensure that teaching and learning continued uninterrupted.
“It’s our people that really set our schools apart from the pack,” Morrison said. “You don’t get those scores and those results without good people. They work tirelessly and they don’t get a lot of credit.”
Morrison’s education, experience, skills and leadership style are going to be tough to replace, according to Interim Superintendent Todd White. He and incoming Superintendent Emily Miller are already developing plans for the position.
“Dr. Morrison is going to be missed by everyone in Kearney School District,” White said. “He is an invaluable member of the leadership team and a tireless advocate for our staff and students. On behalf of everyone in KSD, I want to express how deeply grateful we are for his service and wish him and his family well as they move into this next stage of their lives.”
His wife, Andrea Morrison, is a special education teacher in the district. They’ve had two children graduate from KHS and have one son currently at the high school.
“We are going to remain very active members of the Kearney community,” Morrison said. “It’s been amazing getting to hand diplomas to two of my children and I’m looking forward to seeing my youngest graduate.”
Morrison said he may explore opportunities to teach at the collegiate level.
“I still want to be part of education, but it will just look a little bit different,” he said. “These last couple of years have been very challenging for teachers and administrators. I want to help guide the next generation of public education leaders.”
