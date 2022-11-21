SMITHVILLE — The Smithville School Board listened Nov. 16 to school staff present initial ballot language that is expected to go to voters April 4, 2023. The language is for a $17.5 million bond issue for facility improvements that leaders say will require no increase in the tax levy amount currently paid. The current debt service property tax levy is $1.0905 per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property.
Executive Director of Support Services Robert Hedgecorth explained bond projects will touch every building in the district. Projects outlined in the 2023 bond issue are building a bus transportation and maintenance facility, sidewalk improvements, Horizon Elementary and Smithville Middle School HVAC upgrades, security enhancements in all the buildings, converting middle school athletic fields to synthetic turf and a remodel of the high school gym.
Hedgecorth shared that DLR Architects are currently putting pen to paper to help shape the site design for the bus facility, including figuring out how the buses would need to enter school grounds. The initial concept is a facility with bays, offices and a loading dock.
Sidewalks updates are needed for improved connectivity on campus, which includes the Warrior Activity Center, parking lots for the campus, Smithville High School, the central office, Smithville Middle School and Horizon Elementary.
“The idea is to get kids from point A to point B in the campus and navigate safely through the area,” he said.
The heating and air-conditioning systems at Horizon and the middle school are original to the buildings, Hedgecorth said, and pushing more than 30 years old.
“We are working on a ranking list of security enhancements at all the buildings,” he said.
Interim Superintendent Denise Harwood has made this year about safety. She is pleased to see the bond include safety additions.
The current middle school field would be improved to provide a practice area for cheer, marching band and other programs.
“The high school gym expansion is about opening areas to expand seating as well as create a multipurpose room for indoor needs such as the robotics team or dance to have needed space,” Hedgecorth said.
At the meeting, board member Scott Haggerty suggested changing the language to “turf improvements” as he is opposed to synthetic turf.
Board member Scott Jacoby said he believes Haggerty’s phrase may be broad enough to allow the board some leeway, however, Board President Jeff Bloemker said the language needs to be clear.
Hedgecorth will bring back the refined ballot language in December for board approval.
