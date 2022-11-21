Site Plan.JPG

A proposed site map for the Smithville School District includes a transportation facility school leaders are hoping to get voter-approved funding for on the upcoming April ballot.

 Submitted Illustration/DLR Group

SMITHVILLE — The Smithville School Board listened Nov. 16 to school staff present initial ballot language that is expected to go to voters April 4, 2023. The language is for a $17.5 million bond issue for facility improvements that leaders say will require no increase in the tax levy amount currently paid. The current debt service property tax levy is $1.0905 per $100 of assessed valuation of real and personal property.

Executive Director of Support Services Robert Hedgecorth explained bond projects will touch every building in the district. Projects outlined in the 2023 bond issue are building a bus transportation and maintenance facility, sidewalk improvements, Horizon Elementary and Smithville Middle School HVAC upgrades, security enhancements in all the buildings, converting middle school athletic fields to synthetic turf and a remodel of the high school gym.

