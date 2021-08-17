LIBERTY — The annual Blue Jay Nation Fall Kick-Off is set for Wednesday, Aug. 25. The public is invited to join students and staff from clubs, activities and sports at Liberty High School from 7 to 8:30 p.m. as the school community celebrates the start of the 2021-22 school year.
The evening will consist of activity groups, clubs and athletic teams hosting tables, performances by the band, cheer team, choir and more as well as recognition of each student group participating that evening. Blue Jay Nation will host a silent auction to help support LHS staff appreciation days and the annual scholarship fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.