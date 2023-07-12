Bond projects underway for Smithville schools

SMITHVILLE — When district voters in Clay and Platte counties approved the Smithville School District’s $17.5 million bond issue in April with around 69% of the total votes cast, the decision to move on projects this summer was at the forefront of discussions, said Robert Hedgecorth, the district’s executive director of support services.
The main district campus with the high school, middle school, district administration office and Horizon Elementary has been busy with construction equipment visible.
Projects being finished this summer include placement of new HVAC systems at Smithville Middle School as well as Horizon Elementary. Excavation for improving the sidewalk system for safe navigation throughout the main campus has also begun, Hedgecorth said.
Sidewalk improvements on campus are anticipated to be complete before the start of the 2023-24 school year. The city of Smithville has a future Commercial Avenue sidewalk project to tie into the campus sidewalk system.
Safety enhancement projects will immediately start once the materials for the different projects become available, Hedgecorth said. Security enhancements, which include cameras and doors throughout the district, will cost around $600,000.
“The high school gym mezzanine walls have been demolished, but the expanded seating won’t be available until the summer of 2024,” he added.
According to the bond project timeline, the transportation facility groundbreaking will take place this summer.
The largest project in the mix is the transportation facility, Hedgecorth said. The almost 13,000-square-foot project is estimated to cost $7.6 million. Initially it was estimated to be around $6.2 million, but there have been additional needs.
“The neighbors at Stonebridge disliked the project and one of the suggestions was a 20-foot wall around the facility,” Hedgecorth said. “Unfortunately, that would be cost prohibitive at around $250,000 extra. To reach a compromise, we are going to add more trees and landscaping.”
The facility is needed as the contract with the district’s bus company ends after next school year. The transportation facility is expected to be complete in June 2024.
Projects next year will be in May 2024 with the middle school’s turf field completion. During the summer of 2024, the systems known as variable air volume installation will be placed in Horizon Elementary and Smithville Middle School. The gym bleachers and stage renovation at Smithville High School will be completed as well. These updates will create space for larger events such as assemblies and competitions.
