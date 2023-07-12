SMITHVILLE — When district voters in Clay and Platte counties approved the Smithville School District’s $17.5 million bond issue in April with around 69% of the total votes cast, the decision to move on projects this summer was at the forefront of discussions, said Robert Hedgecorth, the district’s executive director of support services.

Bond projects underway for Smithville schools

Placement of the new HVAC systems for Smithville Middle School as well as Horizon Elementary have been completed this summer.

The main district campus with the high school, middle school, district administration office and Horizon Elementary has been busy with construction equipment visible.

Excavation for improving the sidewalk system for safe navigation throughout the main campus is currently in the works.

