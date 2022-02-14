KEARNEY — The annual Rise and Shine for Kids breakfast fundraiser of the Kearney Education Foundation will return after a year hiatus in 2021. This year’s event is from 7 to 9 a.m. Friday, April 22, at Annunciation Community Center, 705 N. Jefferson St.
Proceeds from the breakfast and other organizational fundraisers throughout the year pay for teacher innovation grants, student scholarships and special requests from clubs and school efforts lacking district funding. The event is also an opportunity for the public to meet Kearney students as several student groups perform during the event.
The event also includes award presentations of teacher innovation grants, given to supplement costs associated with innovative educational lessons or programs.
Tickets and event sponsorship details are available online at ksdef.com. More event details are also available by searching the Rise and Shine for Kids Facebook page.
