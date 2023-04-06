Bulldogs discover science of success

KEARNEY — The Bulldogs continue to demonstrate that they’ve got the formula for success in science, technology, engineering and math.
Science Olympiad
The Kearney Science Olympiad team competed in the 2023 B division state competition at Missouri State University Saturday, April 1. Students earned the following achievements in their events:
• Myka Sitton and Landon Morrill - sixth place in “Can’t Judge A Powder;”
• Camille Herndon, Luke Vanderstel and Ezra Stuart – fourth place in “Experimental Design;”
• Charity Smith and Malachi Smith – sixth place in “Sounds of Music;” and
• Luke Vanderstel and Landon Morrill – fifth place in “Write It/Do It.”
Science & Engineering Fair
This month, the eighth-grade science research class traveled to Union Station in Kansas City to compete in the Greater Kansas City Science and Engineering Fair. This year, the fair included 56 local schools and 196 projects in the junior division — grades six through eight — and 68 projects in the senior division — grades nine through 12.
Julie Sykes placed first in the Junior Materials Science category. Logan Daugherty placed first in the Junior Plant Science category. They were awarded $100 each.
Katie Shaw earned the Lakeside Nature Center award and $100. Mary Shaw was awarded the Society of Women’s Engineers award and $50 as well as the Society of Military Engineers award and $100.
Gold results are:
• Kayelee Clements – "The Effect of Earthworms on Phaseolus vulgaris;"
• Logan Daugherty – "The Effect Color Temperature on Phaseolus vulgaris (first place in plant science);"
• James Mack – "The Effect of the Tempo of Music on a Person’s Mood;"
• Katie Shaw – "The Effect of Type of Liquid on Phaseolus vulgaris (Lakeside Nature Center award);"
• Mary Shaw – "The Effect of the Type of Binder on the Strength of Bricks Made with Simulated Mars Regolith (Society of Women’s Engineers and Society of Military Engineers awards);"
• Julie Sykes – "The Effect of the Type of Yarn on the Amount of Stretch (first place in Materials Science)" and
• Luke Vanderstel – "The Effect of the Type of Disinfectant on Bacterial Growth."
Silver results are:
• Casey Collins – "The Effect of the Amount of Air Pressure on the Distance a Football Goes;"
• Harper Harris – "The Effect of Cleaning Solvent on Escherichia coli;" and
• Phoebe Taylor – "The Effect of the Type of Arrow on the Accuracy of the Shot."
Bronze results are:
• Deacon Whitteck – "The Effect of the Bridge Design on the Amount of Weight the Bridge Can Hold."
