Bulldogs Garner Gold at 2022 Northland Job Olympics

KEARNEY — The Bulldogs team from Kearney High School earned a first-place finish in the 2022 Northland Job Olympics Friday, May 6.
Job Olympics is a competition for high school students centered on vocational simulations. The competition allows students to compete in events that showcase their individual employability skills. Community members serve as judges.
“We are proud of our entire team. They were absolute superstars at this year’s Job Olympics,” Kearney School District Director of Special Education Heather Guilkey said. “This team’s gold medal is a result of a ton of hard work and really world-class teaching and learning.”
The KHS squad outperformed high school teams from Liberty, Richmond, Park Hill and Park Hill South. A contingent of classmates welcomed the Bulldogs back with a victory celebration when the Kearney team returned to school.
KHS Team Results
· Overall: 1st Place
· Bagging Groceries: 3rd Place - Ayden Kinnard, Adalynne Worley
· Child Care: 2nd Place - Hanna Shafer
· Custodial Skills: 3rd Place - Ayden Kinnard
· Interview: 1st Place - Ayden Kinnard
· Light Assembly: 3rd Place - Riley Lisec, Chloe Perkins
· Professional Appearance: 3rd Place - Chloe Perkins
· Sorting Recyclables: 2nd Place - Dominic Knight
· Sorting Wares: 1st Place - Max Thene
· Sorting Wares: 3rd Place - Hanna Shafer
· Sorting Wares: 1st Place - Dasia Malcolm
· Stocking Gift Cards: 2nd Place - Max Thene
· Setting Table: - 1st Place - Chloe Perkins
