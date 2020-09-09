KEARNEY — Coronavirus preempted the end of the 2019-20 school year. As the first few days of the 2020-21 school year are underway, district leadership, teachers and students alike are learning how to navigate these new waters.
CARES Act
The Kearney School District received $330,691.63 from Clay County in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds. Matt Miller, Kearney district superintendent, said the district also received $88,350 from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
“The DESE funds were used for salaries and benefits for employees to distribute meals and Chromebook cases,” he said. “We spent $400,000 on COVID-related expenses to get this year going. While it certainly helped and made a fiscal impact for us, we know that we will have continued needs for cleaning supplies, technology needs and perhaps staffing issues.”
The initial outlay from the county was used for Chromebooks, Chromebook cases, water bottle filling stations, sneeze guards, hand sanitizer and dispensers, masks, thermometers, isolation zipwalls, sanitizing equipment and gloves.
Supporting teachers
In planning to handle the virtual learning option offered to students this year, Miller and the team had to shift teachers around. At the elementary level, one teacher per grade level has been assigned to teach KSD Connect, the virtual learning program. The district also shifted library media specialists to help with virtual classes.
“Depending on the teacher, he or she might have a heavier or lighter schedule depending on the classes, especially at the secondary level,” he said. “It’s not equal as we have some teachers who are taking on classes that normally don’t have large class sizes, especially those advanced classes, but they want to make sure students have the opportunity.”
Miller said he feels good about the plan.
“It’s not perfect and I imagine we will make a few changes,” he said. “However, I want to make sure the teachers feel supported. This whole year is not ideal under any circumstance for students and teachers alike. The hybrid system is new. With that said, our staff is professional and I believe we will all take advantage of this school year as an excellent opportunity to learn a new way to educationally proceed.”
Mental health help
Many children who return to school will be lonely, having been isolated for months, said experts. Some who remain at home may feel even lonelier and more isolated as they see members of their peer group out and about, especially those who are part of the hybrid learning situation, where friends may not be attending class together due to their division into two groups.
Students in grades three through 12 will complete a social-emotional self-assessment in the next couple of weeks. For students in kindergarten through second grade, a teacher perception assessment will be completed, Miller said.
The assessment is called Panorama, he added.
“We will be developing communications with parents about the screener,” he said. “Prior to the assessment, we are going to share what services are available such as Synergy and Tri-County Mental Health. We are going to take the temperature of the community and the students.”
