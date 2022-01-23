The Northland Education and Business Alliance hosted wide ranging dialogues on area career opportunities as part of their Career Series program Jan. 18. Those in one of two sessions on arts, audio/video technology and communications were (from left, top) Amy Washam, NEBA co-chair and director of Northwest Missouri State University-Kansas City; Brett Kisker, executive director of the Northland CAPS; (second row) Maddie Wright, area manager for technical services, Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun; and Eryn Bates Kemp, associate executive director and arts administrator for the Harriman-Jewell Series.