KEARNEY — Chauncey Rardon was hired as principal at Hawthorne Elementary School in Kearney.
“We had an outstanding pool of candidates for this principal post, but Mr. Rardon really rose to the top,” Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Zach McMains said. “I know he’s going to be an excellent addition to our school leadership team. He brings the kind of experience that will be a great match for the talented faculty and staff at Hawthorne Elementary.”
Rardon most recently was principal of Lathrop Elementary School, a position he held since 2003. Before that, he taught third- and fifth-grade classes from 1998 to 2003 at Brookfield Elementary School. He also started teaching classes in 2013 as an adjunct professor at William Woods University.
After graduating from Brookfield High School in 1994, Rardon earned an associate’s degree from North Central Missouri College and a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Graceland University. He also holds a Specialist in Education degree from William Woods University and a Master of Science in Education from Northwest Missouri State University.
“My 20 years of experience as the principal of Lathrop Elementary School has prepared me for a position in mentoring and guiding the process of managing an elementary school,” he said. “I’m excited to develop trusting relationships with all community stakeholders and to lead this highly qualified team of professionals who have a focus on meeting the needs of all students.”
Former Hawthorne Elementary Principal Lauren Malone left the district at the end of the last academic year to take a position as director of curriculum and instruction for Grandview School District.
