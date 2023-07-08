KEARNEY — Chauncey Rardon was hired as principal at Hawthorne Elementary School in Kearney.

“We had an outstanding pool of candidates for this principal post, but Mr. Rardon really rose to the top,” Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Zach McMains said. “I know he’s going to be an excellent addition to our school leadership team. He brings the kind of experience that will be a great match for the talented faculty and staff at Hawthorne Elementary.”

