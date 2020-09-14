Coffee with Community now virtual

LIBERTY — Liberty Public Schools plans to move forward with its regular Coffee with the Community events virtually.
Due to coronavirus, the virtual meetings are a way to continue providing updates to the community while also practicing safety procedures. Those interested in virtual attendance can gain access on the district's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
The first session is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. Superintendent Jeremy Tucker will launch the new year by providing a State of the District update.
Future events are scheduled at the following times:
Oct. 15
Topic: COVID-19 Response and Reentry Update
Presenter: Chief Operations Officer Steve Anderson and team
Nov. 19
Topic: Liberty Virtual School Update
Presenter: Dr. Jeanette Westfall, assistant superintendent, instructional design
Dec. 17
Topic: LPS Equity and Diversity Update
Presenter: Dr. Andrea Dixon-Seahorn, chief equity office
