Coffee with Community now virtual

Coffee with the Community returns to LPS in a virtual format.

LIBERTY — Liberty Public Schools plans to move forward with its regular Coffee with the Community events virtually.

Due to coronavirus, the virtual meetings are a way to continue providing updates to the community while also practicing safety procedures. Those interested in virtual attendance can gain access on the district's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The first session is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. Superintendent Jeremy Tucker will launch the new year by providing a State of the District update.

Future events are scheduled at the following times:

Oct. 15

Topic: COVID-19 Response and Reentry Update

Presenter: Chief Operations Officer Steve Anderson and team

Nov. 19

Topic: Liberty Virtual School Update

Presenter: Dr. Jeanette Westfall, assistant superintendent, instructional design

Dec. 17

Topic: LPS Equity and Diversity Update

Presenter: Dr. Andrea Dixon-Seahorn, chief equity office

